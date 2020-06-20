GAPS (GAP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.44 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $805,210.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00005855 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028036 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,362.93 or 1.00811534 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00089620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

