GATX (NYSE:GATX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

GATX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 332,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in GATX by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in GATX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

