Genco Shipping & Trading’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNK. Evercore ISI reissued a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. DNB Markets downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

GNK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 346,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,547. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $308.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

