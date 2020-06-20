GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIGM. TheStreet raised shares of GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of GigaMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 40,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,307. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

In other GigaMedia news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 110,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $274,373.10. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.