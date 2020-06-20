Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,411,277 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $433,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,387,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002,911. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,520.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,912 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

