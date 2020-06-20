Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 119,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 168,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

