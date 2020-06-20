Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 897,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,415,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,517,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.53 and a quick ratio of 12.53. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOSS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

