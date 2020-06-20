Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
GRVY stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 72,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $413.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -0.56. Gravity has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $63.75.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.
Read More: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.