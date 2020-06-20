Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GRVY stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 72,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $413.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -0.56. Gravity has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $63.75.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gravity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

