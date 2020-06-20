Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Given a C$15.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$15.25 price target on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of GBR stock traded up C$1.59 on Friday, reaching C$15.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,058. The stock has a market cap of $707.09 million and a PE ratio of -116.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.73. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.46 and a 12 month high of C$15.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,936,822.50.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

