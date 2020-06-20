Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 3,066,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,707. The firm has a market cap of $366.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at $468,085.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 53.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 333,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

