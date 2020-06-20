GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSKY. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.61.

GSKY opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.24. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

