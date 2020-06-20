Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of GEF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Greif’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 50.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Greif by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

