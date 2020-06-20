Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.
Shares of GEF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 50.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Greif by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
