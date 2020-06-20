HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

HVRRY stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.41. 3,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $2.164 per share. This is a positive change from HANNOVER RUECK/S’s previous None dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. HANNOVER RUECK/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

