Happycoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00754977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00260569 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

