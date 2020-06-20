Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,003 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $47,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,045,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,000. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

