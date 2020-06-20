Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Haynes International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 353,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine.

