HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of HCA Healthcare worth $62,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $97.53. 2,611,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.98. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.