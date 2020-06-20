Head-To-Head Survey: CNFinance (CNF) & Its Competitors

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CNFinance to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s rivals have a beta of -0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNFinance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -1.40% -9.53% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 405 1195 1236 70 2.33

CNFinance currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.24%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.85 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $886.94 million 8.55

CNFinance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNFinance beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

