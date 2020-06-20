Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $26.32. 17,742,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,897. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

