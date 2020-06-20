Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 318,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.