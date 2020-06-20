HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.86 ($42.54).

Shares of HLE stock traded down €0.34 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching €35.46 ($39.84). The company had a trading volume of 186,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.80 and a 200-day moving average of €38.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($57.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

