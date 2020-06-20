Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up approximately 1.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 2,755,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,822. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

