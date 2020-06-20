Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $178,476.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 119,927 shares of company stock valued at $659,258 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 39,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37,140.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

