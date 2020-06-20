Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.00

Press coverage about Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hertz Global earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HTZ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,169,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,469,232. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,549.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

