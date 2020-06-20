Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,074. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

