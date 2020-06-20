H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $161,000 in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 142,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANH. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,382,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 65.24 and a current ratio of 65.24. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of ($182.71) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

