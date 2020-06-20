H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New $317,000 Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 37,430,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,180,138. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

