H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New $4 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $92.95. 945,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,809. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

