H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 1,068,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

