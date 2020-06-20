H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,518,201 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

