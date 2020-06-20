H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes $210,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 23.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 3,021,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,391. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a current ratio of 48.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.40%.

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

