H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes $346,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WP Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 115.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in WP Carey by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 7,598,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

