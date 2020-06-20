Hi Mutual Society Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,592.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.46 million and $37,592.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

