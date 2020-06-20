Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HRC traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

