HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.39.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,580. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HMS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HMS by 5,809.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

