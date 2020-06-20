Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 252.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,263. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.92. The company has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

