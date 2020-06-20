HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 305,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 433,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $565.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

