Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $470,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $7.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $22.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.09 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FIXX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. FIX upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,227. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $713.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.05.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

