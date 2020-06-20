Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Hudson had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter.

HUD stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Hudson has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

HUD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

