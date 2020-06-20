Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $397.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $421.00 to $397.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.76. The company had a trading volume of 959,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Humana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

