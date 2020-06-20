HyperCash (HC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.41 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00012697 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Bithumb and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a market cap of $52.85 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01860609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00109361 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,659,150 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Allcoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, EXX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

