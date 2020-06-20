IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Raised by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,135 shares during the period. IAA accounts for 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.46% of IAA worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IAA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IAA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

NYSE:IAA traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,747. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.