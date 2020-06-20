iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 348,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,213. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 2,885.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

