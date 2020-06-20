IDEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152,038.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and $152,038.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.01850127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00171477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109398 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,461,795 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX's official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

