Immunic’s (IMUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 476,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

