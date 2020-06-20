Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stake Boosted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,645. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 3.35.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

