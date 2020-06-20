Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.29.

INCY stock traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,051. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

