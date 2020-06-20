Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 116,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,183. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 137,373 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.