Inflarx’s (IFRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inflarx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 809,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,043. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inflarx will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inflarx by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inflarx by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

