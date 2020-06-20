INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 30,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,378. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in INmune Bio by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in INmune Bio by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Saturday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

